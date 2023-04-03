Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Disappoints Wall Street With 19.87% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 12.44 million Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.72 changing hands around $0.95 or 19.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.36M. INDO’s current price is a discount, trading about -436.54% off its 52-week high of $30.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 25.52% up since then. When we look at Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66100.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.17K.

Analysts gave the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INDO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.69 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 19.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.70%, with the 5-day performance at 21.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 4.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INDO’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -162.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -162.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.60% down from the last financial year.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.15% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares while 2.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.72%. There are 2.92% institutions holding the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 87876.0 INDO shares worth $0.51 million.

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 38101.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022.