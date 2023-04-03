Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 10.75 million Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.39. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at $0.11 or 6.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $516.91M. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.38% off its 52-week high of $5.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 57.84% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.55 million.

Analysts gave the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HUT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 6.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 117.65%, with the 5-day performance at 6.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is 13.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUT’s forecast low is $1.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -170.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hut 8 Mining Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.21% over the past 6 months, a 39.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hut 8 Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by -138.60%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.96% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares while 10.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.02%. There are 10.36% institutions holding the Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.18% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million HUT shares worth $4.61 million.

Pinpoint Asset Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 1.66 million shares worth $2.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. With 6.99 million shares estimated at $15.66 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $3.11 million.