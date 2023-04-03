Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 2.07 million Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.81. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.99 changing hands around $0.4 or 15.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.11M. HUSAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -187.63% off its 52-week high of $8.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Houston American Energy Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 130.36K.

Analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.12 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 15.44% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.08%, with the 5-day performance at 12.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is -8.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HUSAâ€™s forecast low is $137.50 with $137.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -4498.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4498.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.43%.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.94% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 12.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.57%. There are 12.98% institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.03% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million HUSA shares worth $1.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.42% or 0.34 million shares worth $1.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 96029.0 shares worth around $0.29 million.