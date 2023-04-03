HEPS Stock: More Upside For D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS)?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.34 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $436.80M. HEPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -109.7% off its 52-week high of $2.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 55.97% up since then. When we look at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.78K.

Analysts gave the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HEPS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 103.03%, with the 5-day performance at 17.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) is 59.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEPS’s forecast low is $37.80 with $89.52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6580.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2720.9% for it to hit the projected low.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.71% over the past 6 months, a 52.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 78.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.99 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 70.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 97.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. earnings to decrease by -57.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.40% per year.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 22.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.47% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares while 11.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.64%. There are 11.44% institutions holding the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock share, with Hosking Partners LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.10% of the shares, roughly 6.01 million HEPS shares worth $5.79 million.

Must Asset Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 5.94 million shares worth $3.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $2.71 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $0.67 million.