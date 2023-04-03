Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.96 changing hands around $0.08 or 8.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $301.53M. GTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -123.96% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 27.08% up since then. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 8.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.26%, with the 5-day performance at 21.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 10.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $739.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $576.21 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 226.00%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 37.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.36%. There are 37.37% institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.54% of the shares, roughly 22.53 million GTE shares worth $21.45 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.47% or 18.83 million shares worth $17.93 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. With 4.78 million shares estimated at $4.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $2.1 million.