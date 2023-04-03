Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.73 million Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.54 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $365.20M. GEVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.26% off its 52-week high of $5.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the last value was 3.25% up since then. When we look at Gevo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 million.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.95%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -17.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.17 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gevo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.46% over the past 6 months, a 9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gevo Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 280.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.92 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Gevo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54k and $232k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3,455.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,770.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Gevo Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.99% of Gevo Inc. shares while 51.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.47%. There are 51.87% institutions holding the Gevo Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 25.42 million GEVO shares worth $57.96 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.71% or 25.41 million shares worth $57.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 21.9 million shares estimated at $41.61 million under it, the former controlled 9.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $15.14 million.