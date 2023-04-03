Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.98 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. GENI’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.87% off its 52-week high of $5.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 55.82% up since then. When we look at Genius Sports Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.10 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.50%, with the 5-day performance at 20.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is 7.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GENI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Sports Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.05% over the past 6 months, a 51.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genius Sports Limited will rise 60.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.35 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Sports Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $93.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $84.01 million and $85.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Genius Sports Limited earnings to increase by 77.20%.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.50% of Genius Sports Limited shares while 37.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.39%. There are 37.27% institutions holding the Genius Sports Limited stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 18.56 million GENI shares worth $68.11 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.50% or 9.26 million shares worth $33.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 4.81 million shares estimated at $17.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $13.2 million.