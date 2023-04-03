GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Stock Forecast For 2023: $1.25 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 4.15 million GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at $0.05 or 14.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $253.60M. WGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -767.57% off its 52-week high of $3.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 40.54% up since then. When we look at GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Analysts gave the GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WGS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) trade information

Instantly WGS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3700 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 14.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.36%, with the 5-day performance at 12.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) is -19.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WGS’s forecast low is $0.50 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -237.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.14% for it to hit the projected low.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GeneDx Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.76% over the past 6 months, a 88.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GeneDx Holdings Corp. will rise 5.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.95 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $48.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.8 million and $53.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for GeneDx Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -62.20%.

WGS Dividends

GeneDx Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.53% of GeneDx Holdings Corp. shares while 43.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.52%. There are 43.97% institutions holding the GeneDx Holdings Corp. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.25% of the shares, roughly 27.66 million WGS shares worth $24.27 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.45% or 16.97 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.25 million shares estimated at $3.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million shares worth around $3.25 million.