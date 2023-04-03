FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.86 million FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.23 changed hands at $0.33 or 17.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $254.11M. NOTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -451.57% off its 52-week high of $12.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the last value was 41.26% up since then. When we look at FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NOTE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.38 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 17.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.77%, with the 5-day performance at 45.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) is 12.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOTE’s forecast low is $1.75 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -303.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.52% for it to hit the projected low.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.49% over the past 6 months, a 85.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.82 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $31.62 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.30%.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.39% of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares while 40.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.28%. There are 40.13% institutions holding the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock share, with Maso Capital Partners Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 47.61% of the shares, roughly 57.83 million NOTE shares worth $368.36 million.

Stonehill Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 7.7 million shares worth $49.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $2.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $2.15 million.