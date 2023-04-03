ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH): Don’t Ditch GWH Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.30 changed hands at -$0.09 or -6.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $179.00M. GWH’s current price is a discount, trading about -383.08% off its 52-week high of $6.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 22.31% up since then. When we look at ESS Tech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Instantly GWH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -6.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.30%, with the 5-day performance at 23.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) is -15.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.51 days.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ESS Tech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.09% over the past 6 months, a -16.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for ESS Tech Inc. earnings to increase by 83.70%.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.67% of ESS Tech Inc. shares while 37.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.75%. There are 37.49% institutions holding the ESS Tech Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 23.46% of the shares, roughly 35.95 million GWH shares worth $147.05 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 4.63 million shares worth $18.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.3 million shares estimated at $10.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $4.46 million.