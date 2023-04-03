Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -1283.65 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 2.57 million Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.18. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.30M. ESPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -457.86% off its 52-week high of $8.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 20.75% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Analysts gave the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ESPR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.84.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8450 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -4.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.48%, with the 5-day performance at -0.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -75.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESPR’s forecast low is $1.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1283.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.75% over the past 6 months, a 36.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. will rise 52.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.85 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $23.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.4 million and $18.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 62.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.90% per year.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares while 92.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.84%. There are 92.11% institutions holding the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.13% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million ESPR shares worth $50.0 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.65% or 5.64 million shares worth $37.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 1.94 million shares estimated at $12.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $11.67 million.