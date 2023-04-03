Could eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $2.08 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $180.61M. EMAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.58% off its 52-week high of $2.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 73.56% up since then. When we look at eMagin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 400.60K.

Analysts gave the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EMAN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eMagin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

Instantly EMAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.31 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -5.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 144.71%, with the 5-day performance at 14.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is 89.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EMAN’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.23% for it to hit the projected low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eMagin Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 249.87% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.36 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that eMagin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $7.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.5 million and $6.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.50%. The 2023 estimates are for eMagin Corporation earnings to increase by 79.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.56% of eMagin Corporation shares while 12.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.01%. There are 12.68% institutions holding the eMagin Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.71% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million EMAN shares worth $1.72 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.12 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $1.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $0.53 million.