Codiak BioSciences Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: Codiak BioSciences Inc. Is Weak With -5194.12% Downside

In the last trading session, 7.47 million Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -8.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.02M. CDAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -4105.88% off its 52-week high of $7.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 896.23K.

Analysts gave the Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CDAK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

Instantly CDAK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -60.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2550 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -8.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.11%, with the 5-day performance at -60.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) is -64.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDAK’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Codiak BioSciences Inc. will fall -145.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $680k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $680k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.7 million and $12.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -91.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -94.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Codiak BioSciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -62.20%.

CDAK Dividends

Codiak BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Codiak BioSciences Inc. shares while 68.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.11%. There are 68.78% institutions holding the Codiak BioSciences Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.17% of the shares, roughly 4.48 million CDAK shares worth $3.5 million.

Flagship Pioneering Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.61% or 3.54 million shares worth $2.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.47 million shares estimated at $1.02 million under it, the former controlled 4.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.43 million.