Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.9 million Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.90M. CISO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2841.18% off its 52-week high of $10.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 35.29% up since then. When we look at Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Analysts gave the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CISO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3750 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.75%, with the 5-day performance at 9.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) is -45.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CISO’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1370.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1370.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $14.2 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation earnings to decrease by -975.50%.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.73% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares while 5.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.14%. There are 5.03% institutions holding the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.10% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million CISO shares worth $7.3 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 0.83 million shares worth $2.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $2.41 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.49 million.