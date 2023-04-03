Can IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 33.51 million IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.15 changed hands at $1.07 or 21.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02B. IONQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.74% off its 52-week high of $13.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 50.57% up since then. When we look at IonQ Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.

Analysts gave the IonQ Inc. (IONQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IONQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IonQ Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.77 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 21.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.26%, with the 5-day performance at 26.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 29.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IONQ’s forecast low is $8.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.08% for it to hit the projected low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IonQ Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -550.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 400.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.22 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that IonQ Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.65 million and $1.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 86.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for IonQ Inc. earnings to increase by 68.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.66% of IonQ Inc. shares while 36.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.40%. There are 36.16% institutions holding the IonQ Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.23% of the shares, roughly 26.35 million IONQ shares worth $133.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 13.64 million shares worth $69.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.17 million shares estimated at $21.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 3.54 million shares worth around $17.93 million.