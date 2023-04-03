Can Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.51. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.32 changing hands around $0.07 or 2.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.21M. CKPTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -684.48% off its 52-week high of $18.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 20.69% up since then. When we look at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 270.60K.

Analysts gave the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CKPT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.34.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Instantly CKPT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -39.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.91 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 2.89% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.70%, with the 5-day performance at -39.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is -55.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CKPTâ€™s forecast low is $15.00 with $96.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -4037.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -546.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -77.74% over the past 6 months, a 39.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. will rise 65.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -59.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30k. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16k and $52k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 87.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 24.10%.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.51% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares while 14.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.68%. There are 14.66% institutions holding the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.05% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million CKPT shares worth $3.14 million.

MORGAN JESS S & CO INC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 0.19 million shares worth $1.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $2.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 86068.0 shares worth around $0.9 million.