C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 62.39 million C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.57 changed hands at $5.94 or 21.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.10B. AI’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.89% off its 52-week high of $30.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.16, which suggests the last value was 69.73% up since then. When we look at C3.ai Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.21 million.

Analysts gave the C3.ai Inc. (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended AI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. C3.ai Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.57 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 21.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 200.00%, with the 5-day performance at 32.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 57.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C3.ai Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 172.04% over the past 6 months, a 36.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C3.ai Inc. will fall -214.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.25 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that C3.ai Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $69.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.77 million and $72.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for C3.ai Inc. earnings to decrease by -241.60%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 30 and June 05.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.21% of C3.ai Inc. shares while 43.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.70%. There are 43.13% institutions holding the C3.ai Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.47% of the shares, roughly 9.04 million AI shares worth $113.03 million.

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 8.65 million shares worth $108.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $35.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $29.97 million.