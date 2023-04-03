Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at $0.04 or 3.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $232.95M. BLND’s last price was a discount, traded about -514.0% off its 52-week high of $6.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at Blend Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 3.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.82%, with the 5-day performance at 6.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) is -33.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.95 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLND’s forecast low is $1.30 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blend Labs Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.31% over the past 6 months, a 29.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blend Labs Inc. will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.98 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Blend Labs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $46.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.99 million and $71.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -34.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Blend Labs Inc. earnings to decrease by -334.90%.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 16.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.30% of Blend Labs Inc. shares while 68.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.49%. There are 68.86% institutions holding the Blend Labs Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.13% of the shares, roughly 18.3 million BLND shares worth $40.45 million.

Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 14.82 million shares worth $32.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.43 million shares estimated at $14.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 5.36 million shares worth around $11.85 million.