BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $79.05 changed hands at -$2.09 or -2.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.15B. BILL’s current price is a discount, trading about -209.79% off its 52-week high of $244.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.30, which suggests the last value was 13.6% up since then. When we look at BILL Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Analysts gave the BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BILL as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BILL Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 82.15 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.45%, with the 5-day performance at 11.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is -12.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BILL’s forecast low is $55.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -153.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.42% for it to hit the projected low.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BILL Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.28% over the past 6 months, a 529.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BILL Holdings Inc. will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 866.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $247.02 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that BILL Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $267.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $166.91 million and $200.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for BILL Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.10%.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.92% of BILL Holdings Inc. shares while 97.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.73%. There are 97.74% institutions holding the BILL Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 10.39 million BILL shares worth $1.38 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 9.09 million shares worth $1.2 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $393.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $309.49 million.