Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.35M. AUD’s last price was a discount, traded about -2284.62% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 30.77% up since then. When we look at Audacy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Audacy Inc. (AUD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AUD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Audacy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

Instantly AUD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1820 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.16%, with the 5-day performance at 26.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) is -25.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.12, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUD’s forecast low is $0.00 with $0.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Audacy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.70% over the past 6 months, a 59.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Audacy Inc. will fall -56.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $344.12 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Audacy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $264.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $344.73 million and $275.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Audacy Inc. earnings to increase by 46.50%.

AUD Dividends

Audacy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.51% of Audacy Inc. shares while 47.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.23%. There are 47.78% institutions holding the Audacy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.86% of the shares, roughly 8.26 million AUD shares worth $3.19 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 6.02 million shares worth $2.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $1.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $0.59 million.