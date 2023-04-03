AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 8.35 million AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $5.08 changed hands at -$1.34 or -20.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. ASTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.91% off its 52-week high of $14.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 30.12% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.52 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -20.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.39%, with the 5-day performance at -14.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -13.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.71 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTS’s forecast low is $15.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -529.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -195.28% for it to hit the projected low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AST SpaceMobile Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.35% over the past 6 months, a -13.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.39 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $7.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 162.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for AST SpaceMobile Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.20%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.63% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares while 21.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.89%. There are 21.84% institutions holding the AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.89% of the shares, roughly 2.06 million ASTS shares worth $14.85 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.48% or 1.77 million shares worth $12.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Hennessy Focus Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $9.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $8.05 million.