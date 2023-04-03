Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -3900.0% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.06 or -18.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.40M. ARDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1008.0% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was -20.0% down since then. When we look at Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Instantly ARDS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -34.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4018 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -18.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.42%, with the 5-day performance at -34.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) is -51.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARDS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -700.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 55.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $570k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -45.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.70%.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.53% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 11.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.75%. There are 11.47% institutions holding the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million ARDS shares worth $0.51 million.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $95606.0.