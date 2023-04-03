An Overview Of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)

In the last trading session, 1.62 million Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.72 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $435.50M. BKKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -281.4% off its 52-week high of $6.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 37.21% up since then. When we look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 4.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.54%, with the 5-day performance at 9.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 26.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.34, meaning bulls need a downside of -28.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKKT’s forecast low is $0.50 with $2.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 70.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bakkt Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.56% over the past 6 months, a 92.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.88 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $15.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.7 million and $12.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bakkt Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -139.50%.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 09.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.41% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares while 34.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.06%. There are 34.62% institutions holding the Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.79% of the shares, roughly 5.33 million BKKT shares worth $12.16 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 3.69 million shares worth $8.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.81 million shares estimated at $4.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $1.76 million.