AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.80% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 18.45 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $5.01 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.58B. AMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -237.13% off its 52-week high of $16.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.77, which suggests the last value was 24.75% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.78 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.50 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.10%, with the 5-day performance at 12.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is -17.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 118.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.99 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.26, meaning bulls need a downside of -121.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMC’s forecast low is $0.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 10.18% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 90.02% for it to hit the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.44% over the past 6 months, a 55.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will rise 30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $971.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.17 billion and $785.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.90%. The 2023 estimates are for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 29.10%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares while 26.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.20%. There are 26.15% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 49.27 million AMC shares worth $343.41 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 25.01 million shares worth $174.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 15.51 million shares estimated at $108.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 13.12 million shares worth around $91.46 million.