Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.44 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.40M. ALZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -240.91% off its 52-week high of $1.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 29.55% up since then. When we look at Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 224.47K.

Analysts gave the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALZN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Instantly ALZN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 3.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.45%, with the 5-day performance at -2.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is -21.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.35 days.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Alzamend Neuro Inc. earnings to decrease by -133.50%.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.66% of Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares while 7.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.40%. There are 7.24% institutions holding the Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million ALZN shares worth $1.12 million.

Truist Financial Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.40% or 2.31 million shares worth $1.0 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.84 million shares estimated at $1.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $0.54 million.