Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.64 million Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.29 changed hands at -$0.13 or -3.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.56B. ATUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -300.3% off its 52-week high of $13.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.98, which suggests the last value was 9.42% up since then. When we look at Altice USA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.12 million.

Analysts gave the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended ATUS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Altice USA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Instantly ATUS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.47 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -3.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.48%, with the 5-day performance at 4.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is -19.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATUS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -447.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altice USA Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.57% over the past 6 months, a -58.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altice USA Inc. will fall -62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.4 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Altice USA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.52 billion and $2.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Altice USA Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.00%.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.92% of Altice USA Inc. shares while 98.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 124.49%. There are 98.45% institutions holding the Altice USA Inc. stock share, with Clarkston Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.75% of the shares, roughly 34.64 million ATUS shares worth $201.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 22.83 million shares worth $133.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $58.3 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 6.43 million shares worth around $37.47 million.