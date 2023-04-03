Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.60 changing hands around $0.24 or 3.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.17B. ALHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -190.45% off its 52-week high of $19.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.49, which suggests the last value was 16.82% up since then. When we look at Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 852.62K.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Instantly ALHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.91 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) is -13.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALHC’s forecast low is $10.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -263.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alignment Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.26% over the past 6 months, a 14.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alignment Healthcare Inc. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $341.11 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $420.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $298.27 million and $345.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Alignment Healthcare Inc. earnings to increase by 27.30%.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.70% of Alignment Healthcare Inc. shares while 84.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.54%. There are 84.49% institutions holding the Alignment Healthcare Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 32.57% of the shares, roughly 60.99 million ALHC shares worth $722.16 million.

Warburg Pincus LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 17.92 million shares worth $212.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Smallcap World Fund. With 3.6 million shares estimated at $42.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $41.16 million.