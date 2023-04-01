Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Adds 0.93% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw 4.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.18 trading at -$0.14 or -0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.06B. That closing price of VIPS’s stock is at a discount of -6.59% from its 52-week high price of $16.18 and is indicating a premium of 58.1% from its 52-week low price of $6.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.48 in the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.91%, in the last five days VIPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $15.18 price level, adding 3.92% to its value on the day. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 11.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.93% in past 5-day. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.01 million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $109.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $86.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $127.38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -739.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -467.19% for stock’s current value.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vipshop Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.52% while that of industry is 13.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.10% in the current quarter and calculating 12.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.64 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.64 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $4.74 billion and $3.51 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.20% while estimating it to be 3.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.22%.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 17 and May 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.86% institutions for Vipshop Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Harris Associates L.P. is the top institutional holder at VIPS for having 28.67 million shares of worth $241.12 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 26.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $223.89 million.

On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.56 million shares of worth $172.89 million or 3.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $111.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.