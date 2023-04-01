Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) Adds 23.69% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw 4.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0.07 or 7.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $288.56M. That closing price of URG’s stock is at a discount of -79.25% from its 52-week high price of $1.90 and is indicating a premium of 19.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.56%, in the last five days URG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $1.06 price level. Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.69% in past 5-day. Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) showed a performance of -3.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.48 million shares which calculate 7.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.89. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -266.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.72% for stock’s current value.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ur-Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 14.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28,712.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.26% institutions for Ur-Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the top institutional holder at URG for having 11.76 million shares of worth $12.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 11.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.51 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.88 million shares of worth $12.52 million or 4.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.67 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.09 million in the company or a holder of 4.75% of company’s stock.