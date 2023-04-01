Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $17.75?

In last trading session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) saw 5.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $17.75 trading at $0.73 or 4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.28B. That closing price of TOSTâ€™s stock is at a discount of -46.65% from its 52-week high price of $26.03 and is indicating a premium of 32.9% from its 52-week low price of $11.91. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Toast Inc. (TOST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.29%, in the last five days TOST remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $17.75 price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. Toast Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -1.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.37% in past 5-day. Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) showed a performance of -2.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.82 million shares which calculate 4.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -69.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.86% for stockâ€™s current value.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Toast Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.06% while that of industry is 19.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -40.00% in the current quarter and calculating -160.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $743.91 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $750.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $512 million and $535 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 45.30% while estimating it to be 40.30% for the next quarter.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 12 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.04% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 77.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.84% institutions for Toast Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TOST for having 34.93 million shares of worth $583.99 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.33% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $458.35 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26.27 million shares of worth $439.27 million or 9.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $200.86 million in the company or a holder of 3.93% of companyâ€™s stock.