Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) At $1.44: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.44 trading at $0.02 or 1.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.37M. That closing price of SUNW’s stock is at a discount of -227.78% from its 52-week high price of $4.72 and is indicating a premium of 14.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 569.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.41%, in the last five days SUNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $1.44 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. Sunworks Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.37% in past 5-day. Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) showed a performance of -23.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.49 million shares which calculate 4.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -247.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.06% for stock’s current value.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunworks Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.26% while that of industry is 30.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 53.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.37 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $31.67 million and $31.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.50% while estimating it to be 24.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.06% institutions for Sunworks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SUNW for having 1.81 million shares of worth $5.04 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.56 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 million shares of worth $3.62 million or 3.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.