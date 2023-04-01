Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Climbs 306.90% In 2023; Are Investors Attracted By Its $1.36 Price?

In last trading session, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) saw 4.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.17 or 14.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.17M. That closing price of FRBK’s stock is at a discount of -284.56% from its 52-week high price of $5.23 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 407.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.29%, in the last five days FRBK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 3.55% to its value on the day. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.29% in past 5-day. Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) showed a performance of -29.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.9 million shares which calculate 31.03 days to cover the short interests.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Republic First Bancorp Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.24% while that of industry is -0.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $38.76 million and $43.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.10% during past 5 years.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.60% institutions for Republic First Bancorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FRBK for having 7.99 million shares of worth $22.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CPV Partners, LLC, which was holding about 5.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.4 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $3.45 million or 2.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.