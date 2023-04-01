PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 9.49% Last Month.

In last trading session, PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.15 trading at $0.21 or 3.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $267.12M. That closing price of AGS’s stock is at a discount of -17.48% from its 52-week high price of $8.40 and is indicating a premium of 41.12% from its 52-week low price of $4.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 550.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.03%, in the last five days AGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $7.15 price level, adding 1.79% to its value on the day. PlayAGS Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.38% in past 5-day. PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) showed a performance of 9.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77620.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PlayAGS Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 34.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 5.10. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.40% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.35 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $72.86 million and $76.58 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.20% while estimating it to be 7.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.20% during past 5 years.

AGS Dividends

PlayAGS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.11% institutions for PlayAGS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGS for having 3.5 million shares of worth $25.02 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 3.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.6 million.

On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.03 million shares of worth $7.34 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.