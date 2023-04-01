Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Has Recovered -67.46 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -211.48% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.55 trading at $0.45 or 3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of OMI’s stock is at a discount of -211.48% from its 52-week high price of $45.32 and is indicating a premium of 18.97% from its 52-week low price of $11.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.19%, in the last five days OMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $14.55 price level, adding 0.68% to its value on the day. Owens & Minor Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.72% in past 5-day. Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) showed a performance of -11.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.4 million shares which calculate 9.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.78% for stock’s current value.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Owens & Minor Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.24% while that of industry is 16.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -90.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -9.57%.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.55% institutions for Owens & Minor Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OMI for having 11.8 million shares of worth $284.43 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 15.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 11.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $275.63 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.65 million shares of worth $110.34 million or 7.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.69 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $55.42 million in the company or a holder of 3.53% of company’s stock.