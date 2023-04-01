NaaS Technology Inc. Shares Rise 74.18% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.65 trading at $1.41 or 15.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.64B. That closing price of NAAS’s stock is at a discount of -110.8% from its 52-week high price of $22.45 and is indicating a premium of 74.18% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 344.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.26%, in the last five days NAAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $10.65 price level, adding 2.29% to its value on the day. NaaS Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 173.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.62% in past 5-day. NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) showed a performance of 112.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.15% for stock’s current value.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

Company posted $55.03 million and $40.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.10% during past 5 years.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.26% institutions for NaaS Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at NAAS for having 81867.0 shares of worth $0.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 17939.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76958.0.