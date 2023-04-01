Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Is Up 6.93 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw 35.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.34 trading at -$2.75 or -4.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $66.04B. That closing price of MU’s stock is at a discount of -32.52% from its 52-week high price of $79.96 and is indicating a premium of 19.74% from its 52-week low price of $48.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.36%, in the last five days MU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $60.34 price level, adding 6.33% to its value on the day. Micron Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.34% in past 5-day. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) showed a performance of 6.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.62 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -129.00% in the current quarter and calculating -129.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -46.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.78 billion for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.99 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2023. Company posted $7.79 billion and $8.64 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -51.40% while estimating it to be -53.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.90% during past 5 years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 28 and July 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.83% institutions for Micron Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MU for having 91.61 million shares of worth $4.59 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 83.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.17 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 32.9 million shares of worth $1.65 billion or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.25 billion in the company or a holder of 2.29% of company’s stock.