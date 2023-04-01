Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Plunged -31.99% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.36 trading at $0.21 or 9.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $594.93M. That closing price of LYEL’s stock is at a discount of -270.34% from its 52-week high price of $8.74 and is indicating a premium of 22.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.77%, in the last five days LYEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $2.36 price level, adding 2.48% to its value on the day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.41% in past 5-day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) showed a performance of 4.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.44 million shares which calculate 17.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -408.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -69.49% for stock’s current value.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.05% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 262.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.87 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $2.82 million and $553k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -33.70% while estimating it to be 352.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.90%.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.29% institutions for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MWG Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at LYEL for having 20.16 million shares of worth $147.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., which was holding about 15.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.64 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.56 million shares of worth $19.31 million or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $29.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.