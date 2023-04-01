Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) Has Recovered 62.5% So Far, But Another -650.0% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at $0.15 or 22.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $102.21M. That closing price of LOCL’s stock is at a discount of -1107.5% from its 52-week high price of $9.66 and is indicating a premium of 62.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 709.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.46%, in the last five days LOCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Local Bounti Corporation’s shares saw a change of -42.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 114.45% in past 5-day. Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) showed a performance of 35.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.18 million shares which calculate 13.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -650.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -150.0% for stock’s current value.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Local Bounti Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.07% while that of industry is 15.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.10% in the current quarter and calculating 44.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 124.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.27 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $282k and $6.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2,478.00% while estimating it to be 30.00% for the next quarter.

LOCL Dividends

Local Bounti Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.75% institutions for Local Bounti Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LOCL for having 7.34 million shares of worth $5.85 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., which was holding about 4.32 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.45 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.65 million shares of worth $2.91 million or 3.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.