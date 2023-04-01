Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Are Up 66.23% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.53 trading at $0.4 or 9.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.48M. That closing price of LRMR’s stock is at a discount of -51.21% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 66.23% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 187.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.69%, in the last five days LRMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $4.53 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.89% in past 5-day. Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) showed a performance of -28.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 4.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -231.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.53% for stock’s current value.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 39.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.17% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.00% in the current quarter and calculating 38.80% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.00% during past 5 years.

LRMR Dividends

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.24% institutions for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at LRMR for having 16.94 million shares of worth $54.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 39.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CHI Advisors LLC, which was holding about 3.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.76 million shares of worth $2.43 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.55 million in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.