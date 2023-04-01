Is Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) Expensive At $9.04? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.04 trading at $0.28 or 3.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $578.20M. That closing price of ZYME’s stock is at a discount of -19.47% from its 52-week high price of $10.80 and is indicating a premium of 54.54% from its 52-week low price of $4.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 691.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.20%, in the last five days ZYME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $9.04 price level, adding 4.44% to its value on the day. Zymeworks Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.24% in past 5-day. Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) showed a performance of 13.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.57 million shares which calculate 10.11 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.5% for stock’s current value.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zymeworks Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 55.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -206.84% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.20% in the current quarter and calculating 41.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -79.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.52 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.92 million and $5.44 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 918.80% while estimating it to be 164.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 146.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.00%.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.13% institutions for Zymeworks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZYME for having 7.57 million shares of worth $68.42 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 6.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.83 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.38 million shares of worth $48.64 million or 8.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.