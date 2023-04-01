Is Robinhood Markets Inc.’s -33.31% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw 7.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.71 trading at $0.25 or 2.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.59B. That closing price of HOOD’s stock is at a discount of -50.77% from its 52-week high price of $14.64 and is indicating a premium of 29.87% from its 52-week low price of $6.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.64%, in the last five days HOOD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $9.71 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.87% in past 5-day. Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) showed a performance of 0.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.43 million shares which calculate 5.76 days to cover the short interests.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Robinhood Markets Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.46% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.60% in the current quarter and calculating 73.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $422.58 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $464.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $299 million and $318 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.30% while estimating it to be 46.00% for the next quarter.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.12% institutions for Robinhood Markets Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd is the top institutional holder at HOOD for having 65.11 million shares of worth $657.57 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, which was holding about 58.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $586.44 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.65 million shares of worth $159.94 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $170.1 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.