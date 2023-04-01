Is Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), -16.59% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) saw 8.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.33 trading at -$0.02 or -0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.81B. That closing price of HL’s stock is at a discount of -16.59% from its 52-week high price of $7.38 and is indicating a premium of 46.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hecla Mining Company (HL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.31%, in the last five days HL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $6.33 price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. Hecla Mining Company’s shares saw a change of 13.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.11% in past 5-day. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) showed a performance of 18.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.38 million shares which calculate 2.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.11% for stock’s current value.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hecla Mining Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 64.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.00% while that of industry is -2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $197.8 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $167.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $185.08 million and $186.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.90% while estimating it to be -10.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.50% during past 5 years.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.87% institutions for Hecla Mining Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HL for having 55.23 million shares of worth $307.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 52.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $207.89 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 31.42 million shares of worth $174.71 million or 5.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $104.8 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.