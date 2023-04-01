Is Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS), -256.81% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at $0.11 or 3.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $407.16M. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -256.81% from its 52-week high price of $10.74 and is indicating a premium of 11.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Erasca Inc. (ERAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.79%, in the last five days ERAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $3.01 price level, adding 6.52% to its value on the day. Erasca Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.36% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of -9.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.16 million shares which calculate 10.48 days to cover the short interests.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Erasca Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.35% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.20% in the current quarter and calculating 3.30% increase in the next quarter.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.63% institutions for Erasca Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Arch Venture Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at ERAS for having 11.06 million shares of worth $33.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 10.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.55 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.74 million shares of worth $8.25 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.51 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.