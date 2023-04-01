Is Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM), -56.96% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at $0.07 or 9.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.28M. That closing price of CTRM’s stock is at a discount of -56.96% from its 52-week high price of $1.24 and is indicating a premium of 48.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.50%, in the last five days CTRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 2.47% to its value on the day. Castor Maritime Inc.’s shares saw a change of 78.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.20% in past 5-day. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) showed a performance of 54.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.11 million shares which calculate 2.93 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.34% institutions for Castor Maritime Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTRM for having 0.32 million shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LPL Financial LLC, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.