Is Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL) A Better Buy Than Others After A -83.75% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.02 or 1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.80M. That closing price of CELL’s stock is at a discount of -553.45% from its 52-week high price of $7.58 and is indicating a premium of 15.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 815.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Berkeley Lights Inc. (CELL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.75%, in the last five days CELL hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 6.45% to its value on the day. Berkeley Lights Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL) showed a performance of -34.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -762.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -331.03% for stock’s current value.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (CELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Berkeley Lights Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.71% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

CELL Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL)’s Major holders