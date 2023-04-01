i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) Could Actually Go To $4.08 In 12 Months

In last trading session, i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at -$0.03 or -1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $588.90M. That closing price of IAUX’s stock is at a discount of -29.8% from its 52-week high price of $3.18 and is indicating a premium of 37.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 996.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.21%, in the last five days IAUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $2.45 price level, adding 2.78% to its value on the day. i-80 Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -13.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.46% in past 5-day. i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) showed a performance of 6.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.68 million shares which calculate 4.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.08. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.12% for stock’s current value.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that i-80 Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 61.54% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.01% institutions for i-80 Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sprott Inc. is the top institutional holder at IAUX for having 21.6 million shares of worth $37.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 12.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.88 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.92 million shares of worth $27.85 million or 6.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.0 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $28.4 million in the company or a holder of 4.06% of company’s stock.