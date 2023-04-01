Huntington Bancshares Incorpora (NASDAQ:HBANL) Adds 8.66 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Huntington Bancshares Incorpora (NASDAQ:HBANL) saw 3.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.33 trading at $0.4 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.98B. That closing price of HBANL’s stock is at a discount of -3.49% from its 52-week high price of $25.18 and is indicating a premium of 30.13% from its 52-week low price of $17.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 625.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Huntington Bancshares Incorpora (HBANL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Huntington Bancshares Incorpora (NASDAQ:HBANL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days HBANL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $24.33 price level, adding 2.52% to its value on the day. Huntington Bancshares Incorpora’s shares saw a change of -3.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.66% in past 5-day. Huntington Bancshares Incorpora (NASDAQ:HBANL) showed a performance of -2.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.08 to the stock, which implies a fall of -61.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 26.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 54.79% for stock’s current value.

HBANL Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorpora is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huntington Bancshares Incorpora (NASDAQ:HBANL)’s Major holders