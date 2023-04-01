Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Up Almost 3.18% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw 4559.0 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.27 trading at $0.02 or 0.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.13M. That closing price of GEG’s stock is at a discount of -12.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 38.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Great Elm Group Inc. (GEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.89%, in the last five days GEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $2.27 price level, adding 1.3% to its value on the day. Great Elm Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.07% in past 5-day. Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) showed a performance of 3.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16170.000000000002 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -781.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -781.06% for stock’s current value.

Great Elm Group Inc. (GEG) estimates and forecasts

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.58 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -81.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

GEG Dividends

Great Elm Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.13% institutions for Great Elm Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GEG for having 3.48 million shares of worth $6.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 11.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kingdon Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.76 million.

On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.68 million shares of worth $1.36 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.