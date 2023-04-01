Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Surges 10.03% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) saw 3.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.02 trading at $0.11 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.51B. That closing price of CRBG’s stock is at a discount of -46.69% from its 52-week high price of $23.50 and is indicating a premium of 12.55% from its 52-week low price of $14.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.7 in the current quarter.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.69%, in the last five days CRBG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $16.02 price level, adding 0.93% to its value on the day. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.03% in past 5-day. Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) showed a performance of -21.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.32 million shares which calculate 4.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.33% for stock’s current value.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corebridge Financial Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.66% while that of industry is 15.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.26 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.25 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 77.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.78% institutions for Corebridge Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at CRBG for having 63.85 million shares of worth $1.26 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 9.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $193.59 million.

On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard/Windsor II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.0 million shares of worth $80.24 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.69 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $61.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.