Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Jumps 12.46% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $37.56?

In last trading session, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw 4.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.56 trading at $0.17 or 0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.59B. That closing price of CAG’s stock is at a discount of -9.96% from its 52-week high price of $41.30 and is indicating a premium of 17.44% from its 52-week low price of $31.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.45%, in the last five days CAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $37.56 price level, adding 0.71% to its value on the day. Conagra Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.94% in past 5-day. Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) showed a performance of 4.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.79 million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Conagra Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.71% while that of industry is 6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.11 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.05 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2023. Company posted $2.91 billion and $2.91 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.70% while estimating it to be 5.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.44%.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.45% institutions for Conagra Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CAG for having 56.46 million shares of worth $1.84 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 11.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 44.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.44 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 14.3 million shares of worth $466.6 million or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $361.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.